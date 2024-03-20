Sennheiser's excellent HD 599 SE open-back headphones are down to £70

Sennheiser make some of the best headphones in the business, and a favourite I've used for nearly a decade is the HD 599 SE. These open-back headphones provide rich, neutral sound with a wide sound stage and a comfortable fit thanks to their velour ear cushions. They normally retail for north of £100, but today you can pick them up in Amazon's Spring Sale for just £70.

The Sennheiser HD 599 SE - and their predecessors, the HD 598 and HD 599 - possess an almost legendary quality at this point, offering a genuinely great critical listening experience and a comfortable yet durable design, offering great value despite fierce competition from emerging audio brands at this price point.

The HD 599 SE are also a great gaming headphone, thanks to their detailed sound and wide sound stage, though they lack the built-in microphone that distinguishes a gaming headset. These are wired headphones with a (removable) 3.5mm cable, so they're easily used with PCs and consoles alike.

The HD 599's open-back design make them best used in quiet areas, as by design they leak a lot of audio both out and in. If you're lucky enough to work or game in a quiet space though, these are brilliant headphones that you can easily use all day without discomfort, even if you wear glasses.

£70 is a more than fair price for these brilliant headphones, so take a look at the thousands of positive reviews online and then scoop these up while they're still available!

