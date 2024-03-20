The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor has a new lowest price in the Amazon Spring sale

It's a great time to upgrade your gaming setup thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, which is taking place between the 20th of March until midnight on the 25th.

If you've been thinking about getting yourself a new ultrawide monitor to play your games on, the 34-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor is the cheapest it's ever been thanks to a £100 discount:

The Samsung Odyssey G5 range of monitors are a great-value option if you're after a monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and above along with 1440p QHD resolution, and thanks to this discount you can go ultrawide for less too.

This 34-inch version of the G5 gives you that 3440x1440 resolution while also maintaining a very fast 165Hz refresh rate, so whether you want to get immersed in some RPGs or compete in an FPS your monitor will keep up.

To get to this low price, these ultrawide monitors use VA panels instead of more popular IPS panels, which provide better viewing angles and improved colour accuracy. With a VA panel, you will get deeper blacks and therefore better contrast.

I currently use the Dell S3422DWG which is similar to the Odyssey G5, and I've found it great for playing RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3 and fast enough to play Counter-Strike 2 with no noticeable ghosting issues, so I'd expect the G5 to offer just as good performance and £350 for it is excellent value.

For more of the best monitor deals included in the Amazon spring sale and other great discounted tech, check out Digital Foundry's guide with their tried and tested recommendations.

We're covering all of the best gaming and tech deals in the Amazon Spring Sale this week over on our live blog page, and over on the Jelly Deals Twitter so be sure to drop us a follow there too.