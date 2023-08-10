If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Uncharted film team "definitely looking to make another", says producer

Draked in a fortune.

Tom Holland's Drake hanging from a plane
Image credit: Sony Pictures
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Film producer Charles Roven is "definitely looking to make another" Uncharted film adaptation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roven was asked if there was a desire to continue the film franchise after its impressive box office success.

"Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie," he said.

"The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn't know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those."

Uncharted film trailer

The film made over $100m at the box office globally in its first weekend. Worldwide it made over $407m overall.

Impressive stuff, though since overshadowed by the success of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Movie which crossed $1bn back in April and is now the biggest video game adaptation ever.

Still, it's a good time for video game film adaptations and Sony is clearly wanting more.

Back in February, following the release of Uncharted, Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman declared it a "new hit movie franchise for the company". It seems Roven is in agreement.

Eurogamer's Victoria Kennedy described the film as "good, old-fashioned, rip-roaring fun" despite its faults.

About the Author
