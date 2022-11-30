Uncharted is being turned into a dark ride rollercoaster at Spain's PortAventura World

Uncharted is being turned into a dark ride rollercoaster at Spain's PortAventura WorldOpening "midway through" next year.
Uncharted's live-action movie adaptation is getting a live-action roller coaster adaptation, with the newly announced attraction coming to Barcelona's PortAventura World next year.
Due to open "midway through" 2023, the officially licensed Uncharted ride is a "multi-dimensional" dark ride coaster that'll take riders on an "immersive and exciting" adventure through "unexplored territories" in search of "one of the greatest treasures never found".
Kicking off with a "pre-show full of surprises", the rollercoaster itself will feature 700m of track reaching up to 12m in height, and incorporate five launches with up to 1G of acceleration.
Take a look at our new ride ⬇— PortAventura World UK (@PortAventura_UK) November 30, 2022
Get ready for a unique multidimensional roller coaster 🎢🔝 It drives us crazy 🤯 #UnchartedPortAventura pic.twitter.com/v4tHmUAK7B
And that's about is as far as details go, but Variety quotes Sony Pictures' Jeffrey Godsick as saying the "thrilling" indoor coaster - which will be located in PortAventura World's Far West zone - will give riders the chance to "step into Nate and Sully’s shoes and go on their own white-knuckle, treasure-hunting race."
Uncharted is far from being the first video game to get the theme park treatment, of course. Wikipedia tells me 1983's Pac-Man Land at Six Flags' Over Texas was one of the first game-based rides, but the considerably more recent Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan also has a few, including a flashy Mario Kart ride.
