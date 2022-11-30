If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Uncharted is being turned into a dark ride rollercoaster at Spain's PortAventura World

Opening "midway through" next year.
Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Uncharted's live-action movie adaptation is getting a live-action roller coaster adaptation, with the newly announced attraction coming to Barcelona's PortAventura World next year.

Due to open "midway through" 2023, the officially licensed Uncharted ride is a "multi-dimensional" dark ride coaster that'll take riders on an "immersive and exciting" adventure through "unexplored territories" in search of "one of the greatest treasures never found".

Kicking off with a "pre-show full of surprises", the rollercoaster itself will feature 700m of track reaching up to 12m in height, and incorporate five launches with up to 1G of acceleration.

And that's about is as far as details go, but Variety quotes Sony Pictures' Jeffrey Godsick as saying the "thrilling" indoor coaster - which will be located in PortAventura World's Far West zone - will give riders the chance to "step into Nate and Sully’s shoes and go on their own white-knuckle, treasure-hunting race."

Uncharted - Official Trailer.

Uncharted is far from being the first video game to get the theme park treatment, of course. Wikipedia tells me 1983's Pac-Man Land at Six Flags' Over Texas was one of the first game-based rides, but the considerably more recent Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan also has a few, including a flashy Mario Kart ride.

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

