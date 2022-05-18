Ubisoft's free-to-play team-based skater Roller Champions is launching next week

Ubisoft's free-to-play team-based sports game Roller Champions finally has a release date and will, after a bit of a delay earlier this year, be launching next Wednesday, 25th May on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Roller Champions, if you're unfamiliar, is Ubisoft's stab at creating the kind of knockabout sports mash-up that's made Rocket League such a perennial favourite, playing out like a fast-paced hybrid of competitive roller-skating, hockey, and football - wherein two teams of three hurtle around a track in an attempt to wrestle the ball from one another and score a goal.

Is it any good? Time will tell, but Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell was pretty impressed when he played an early version shortly after its E3 2019 unveiling, calling it "honestly one of the demos I found hardest to tear myself away from."

Watch on YouTube Roller Champions: - Game Overview Trailer.

Since then, Roller Champions has been through several rounds of alpha and beta testing - leading to a delay in February when Ubisoft decided it needed "a bit more time to deliver the successful game you deserve" - and now, with several more months of development under its belt, it's apparently time for a general release.

As of next Wednesday, 25th May, Roller Champions will available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Ubisoft Store, with all versions supporting cross-play and cross-progression. Switch and mobile releases are also planned, but those are yet to be given a launch date.