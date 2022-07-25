Ubisoft reportedly canning Roller Champions after third season

Development on Ubisoft's Roller Champions will reportedly be wound down following its third season.

The free-to-play sports game was released in May this year, but just months later will seemingly be canned.

That's according to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb speaking on the Xbox Era podcast: "Roller Champions is gonna be cancelled after Season 3," he said, reading out a message from a source.

Watch on YouTube Roller Champions | Disco Fever Gameplay Trailer

According to Ubisoft's recent financial call, the game was more successful than its cancelled battle royale Hyper Scape, though seemingly still not high enough to continue support.

The game is a 3v3 roller skating game where teams compete to score goals around a skating rink.

It's currently in its first season, Disco Fever, full of funky customisation options. According to the game's website, seasons last two months each.

The news follows other cancellations by Ubisoft.

Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline have just been cancelled, alongside two previously unannounced games.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has also been delayed into 2023-24, plus the next - yet to be announced - Assassin's Creed game is now set for 2023 instead of this year.

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for confirmation.