Ubisoft insists Roller Champions "isn't getting cancelled" after recent report

Ubisoft has responded to a recent report claiming Roller Champions will be winding down after its third season, insisting it "isn't getting cancelled" and that it "fully supports" the project.

Word that Ubisoft's free-to-play sports game was nearing the end of its life, despite only launching back in May, came via the ever-leaky Jeff Grubb during a segment on the Xbox Era podcast over the weekend.

In reponse, Ubisoft has now shared a statement on Twitter denying those claims and insisting "Roller Champions isn't getting cancelled. But while an imminent demise doesn't currently appear to be on the cards, Ubisoft does say it will be extending Roller Champions' current season, Disco Fever, in order to "focus on what our players have told us needs improvement".

Roller Champions' current season, Disco Fever, will be extended until further notice.

This work, it insists, "supersedes all other priorities", and will see the development team releasing a patch that includes cross-invites (plus an assortment of fixes) "so that we deliver on the game's promise as being a resolutely social experience". It also says it will "take enough time to solve the issues our players have voiced as irritants" before releasing a new season.

"We can tell you that we've got exciting stuff planned for the next seasons," it adds. "We strongly believe, however, that before we release new content, we've got to do right by our players, hence why we are taking the time needed before we do".

"You can rest assured," Ubisoft concludes, "we'll keep you updated as we roll forward".