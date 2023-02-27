Tunic's official fox plushie is ridiculously adorable

If you're in the market for a bit of gaming merchandise that just might make your eyeballs inflate dangerously in your skull from sheer cuteness overload, publisher Finji is here to help with an official plushie version of the fox from Andrew Shouldice's acclaimed action-adventure Tunic.

Ordinarily, cute fluffy plushies probably wouldn't be top of my news list (unless we're talking about the Monster Hunter ones, cos those're bloody great), but the chorus of 'awws' and 'ahhhhs' in the Eurogamer Slack when this thing got posted suggests interest may be high. Also, it's cute enough that even I'm tempted to get one, and I don't even particularly love Tunic.

Tunic's official fox plushie - which comes complete with adorably squishy detachable sword and shield - has been made in collaboration with Fangamer, meaning you'll either have to get it via the company's website or hope it pops up at local convention.

The TUNIC huggable Fox plushie is 🦊 HERE 🦊



Complete with magnetic squishy sword & shield, our hero is ready to take on anything in the way.



Head on over to @Fangamer to order yours today:https://t.co/RbbJLM5DVU pic.twitter.com/zmkfmakrjZ — 🦊 TUNIC 🦊 (@tunicgame) February 27, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If the first option is your only option, it costs $32 via Fangamer's store, plus an additional $12 for shipping and estimated taxes to the UK - which might be the final nail in the coffin for prospective buyers, but I'm the guy who paid £130 for a bunch of Sam & Max figures last year, so I'm probably not the best judge when it comes to these sorts of things.

Tunic launched to huge acclaim last year.

Anyway, that marks the end of today's cute plushie news (unless Capcom announces a fluffy life-sized Khezu, in which case I'm afraid there'll be more), but if you're not yet sated, allow me to whisk you back in time to this cute Sly Cooper plushie Victoria wrote about last year.