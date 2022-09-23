Sucker Punch unmasks Sly Cooper merch for 20th anniversary

Sly Cooper developer Sucker Punch has lifted the lid on a new line of merchandise to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary.

This range consists of a Sly plushy (seen in the header image), a print of some anniversary artwork by the original Sly Cooper's art director Dev Madan and an anniversary T-shirt.

The artwork is certainly an impressive collection of nostalgia for Sly Cooper fans. Madan has rammed it full of references and Easter eggs from the last 20 years.

You can see how many you can spot for yourself in the image below.

Sly spy with my little eye.

There are two options available for those looking to get their hands on this new artwork. Firstly, an ultra high-quality fine art print of the anniversary art is available for pre-order via Cook and Becker.

This print is on "FSC-certified Radiant White 270gsm paper" and comes in two sizes: a 28" x 40" version limited to 40 hand-numbered pieces available starting at $225 USD, and a 20″ x 28″ version limited to 150 hand-numbered pieces available starting at $120 USD.

Sucker Punch states that "both versions will only be available while supplies last, and will include a Certificate of Authenticity signed by artist Dev Madan."

The second (and cheaper) option is to opt for the 18″ x 24″ print on "pound 100 gloss text paper". This print will be available via the PlayStation Gear store for $24.95 USD, and has an estimated shipping date of 2nd December.

As for the T-shirt, which was also created by Madan, this features "brand new art of Bentley, Murray, Carmelita Fox and Sly himself!" It also has the anniversary logo adorning its sleeve.

As with the second print option, this top will be available via the PlayStation Gear store, and will cost $33.95 USD. It also has an estimated shipping date of 2nd December.

Suits you, sir.

Last but not least, we have the Sly Plush. This little chap is not ready to order yet, but Sucker Punch has said those keen for one to call their own should sign up to Fangamer (the plush's creator) for updates.

Cuddle up.

So, anything take your fancy?