This Xbox Series S is just $219.99 at Woot now

The Xbox Series S is truly a great way to get into modern gaming. With a really reasonable price tag, you can get Xbox Game Pass alongside it have hundreds of games at your fingertips. If you're looking for a great deal on a Series S, Woot have you covered.

If you go over to Woot right now, you can pick up this Xbox Series S for just $219.99. Given how cheap the console is originally, this is a phenomenal deal and, by far, the cheapest way into modern gaming.

If you're in the UK, you can grab this Xbox Series S from Currys for just £184. This is a serious saving

With the Xbox Series S, you have the next iteration of Xbox, including upgraded specs, better Xbox compatability and a brand new controller. It's not hugely different to the last one but comes with better grips on the side and a dedicated capture button.

Perhaps the very best part of picking up an Xbox Series S is Xbox Game Pass. For a minimal fee each month, you get access to hundreds of games and new titles every single month. Every first party game from Microsoft that launches on Xbox comes to the service on day one.

As well as this, your Xbox Game Pass subscription gives you access to EA Play, giving you games like Mass Effect, Fifa, and more.

There's something for everyone this Black Friday weekend, so if this deal didn't float your boat, then perhaps this PS5 bundle from antonline could be of interest, or maybe even our guide about the best Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday so you can grab yourself a Nintendo Switch console or upgrade to a Switch OLED for less.

If you want to look for even more deals on Cyber Monday tomorrow, be sure to follow our Twitter account @jelly_deals.