This Viewsonic gaming monitor hits the spot for resolution, refresh rate, and is just £101

For what feels like forever now, a 27-inch 1440p monitor has been the sweet spot for PC gaming in terms of both price and performance. This reduction from Laptops Direct's eBay store makes a panel of this type even better value, bringing a capable Viewsonic option down to just £101 with code SNEAKPEAK10 - that's a 1440p screen for 1080p money.

The 27-inch panel and a 2560x1440 resolution provides the ideal combination of screen size and resolution to provide excellent detail, without the need for a high-end GPU you'd want for a 4K panel. A 185Hz refresh rate also helps to keep motion smooth, while a 1ms response time makes this a reasonably quick choice. There is also support for HDR10 for offering heightened vibrancy in supported content, although the 250 nits of peak brightness is on the lower side for delivering a truly impactful HDR experience.

This is an IPS panel too, so you're getting solid viewing angles and decent colours, too. ViewSonic quotes the VX2758A-2K-PRO to offer up to 95 percent DCI-P3 and 97 percent NTSC, making this quite the colour accurate screen. VRR is present, and comes in the form of AMD FreeSync and Adaptive Syb so no screen tearing or juddering.

This ViewSonic option also has quite minimalistic looks, so will fit well in virtually any setup, while its port selection features a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a singular DP 1.4 connection and a 3.5mm audio jack for external audio.

If you want to grab a panel that hits the sweet spot of resolution and refresh rate for a bargain price, this eBay deal is not to be missed.