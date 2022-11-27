Grab a PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle with a Legion H300 gaming headset for just $599.99 on eBay

With every new console generation comes impressive games, great sights and new controllers. Though a slightly lesser generational gap this time around, the PS5 is still an incredibly powerful machine capable of showing truly wonderful games. If you're looking to get yourself a brand new PS5, eBay has you covered with a new deal.

On eBay right now, you can pick up a PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle with a Lenovo Legion H300 headset for just $599.99 via the trusted tech and gaming retailer: antonline. This is a great way of playing one of the best year's games with great sound quality. If you want something to go with your brand new PS5, check out this Dualsense controller deal from Walmart or this PS5 compatible SSD deal. You may need room for all the new games.

PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle with a Lenovo Legion H300 headset - $599.99 from antonline via eBay (was $770.99)

With the PS5, you get an excellent machine, a controller capable of fine tuned vibration and sound and also a free game called Astro's Playroom, a wonderful throwback to the history of PlayStation and the power of the brand. If you throw PS+ into this, you have plenty to play immediately.

This being said, it also comes with God of War: Ragnarok. Just recently released, God of War: Ragnarok puts you in the shoes of Kratos, alongside an older Atreus trying to circumvent an ancient prophecy and find your way through a Norse epic. If you played the first game, you'll want to keep an eye on this.

Finally, you get a nice Lenovo Legion H300 gaming headset to go with your bundle. Capable of delivering great audio performance with a stylish and comfortable frame, this is a headset that won't shock your friends in looks but will stay with you for a long time.

If you're in the UK, you can grab this PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle with Modern Warfare 2 - now £593. This is a serious saving.

If you're thinking of picking up this deal, it may be worth checking out the best Black Friday deals for 2022. If you'd like to hear all about the deals over Cyber Monday, follow our Twitter account @jelly_deals.