This QHD Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is now £100 off

Samsung have made great monitors for a while now, but it's often out of reach for many who have lean budgets and don't want the extra bells and whistles.

Their Odyssey line has some of the best gaming displays in the business, and this 27" Odyssey G5 is nearly £100 off at Amazon right now, available for just £208.99. This is a remarkable price for a monitor packed with features.

The QHD resolution is a perfect balance between 1080p and 4K, which is fully supported by the latest Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles. This is ideal for playing games at high visual quality settings. However, the 144Hz is ideal if you want to dial things back and have your gaming setup give you performance instead. It's especially ideal if you're into multiplayer games such as Call of Duty, Rocket League and Apex Legends.

The inclusion of AMD FreeSync Premium support will also help reduce any frame-tearing to ensure you're seeing smooth gameplay images. It's also supported by the fast 1ms response time. The panel also has HDR10 support, and the monitor itself has a 1000R curve, making your games feel even more immersive.

If you have your games console at your desk and want to switch between work and play, there's both HDMI and DisplayPort here, so you can leave two devices connected to the display at once. There's also a headphone jack if you want to plug in your headphones to avoid disrupting others around you, or to connect your favourite speakers.

