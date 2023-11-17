This PS5 controller and EA Sports FC 24 bundle is just £75 in the PlayStation Direct Black Friday sale

It's Black Friday next week but you needn't wait as you can already get hold of some great gaming deals, and you don't just have to go to the usual big retailers like Amazon and Currys.

For PS5 owners, you'll find that there are deals coming from the PlayStation Direct Store. If you're after an extra DualSense controller then you can save 25 per cent off this DualSense and EA Sports FC 24 bundle, which has been reduced from £99.99 to £74.99.

While there have been a few more third party PS5 controllers more recently, many verge on the pricier premium side, but if you want to ensure you can make use of all the exclusive features such as haptics and adaptive triggers, then the official DualSense is the way to go.

As a DualSense usually costs £59.99 on its own, getting it with FC 24 is a pretty good deal for football fans, especially if you want to be able to play matches with friends and family in the living room. This bundle comes with the default white controller while the game is available as a digital download voucher.

If you're after other gaming deals, whether that's for headsets or consoles, then make sure you bookmark our guide to the best early Black Friday deals where we'll be posting all of the best and latest deals. We've also got a guide dedicated to the best PS5 Black Friday deals here too.