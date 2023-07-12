This massive Amazon Prime Day discount makes the Logitech G915 mechanical keyboard better than half price

We're deep into the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2023, and there are still some excellent deals popping up on some of our favourite PC gaming accessories.

One of our favourite keyboards is the G915 Lightspeed TKL from Logitech, which right now is better than half price in the Amazon sale and can be picked up for £108:

Unsurprisingly, this is the lowest price the G915 TKL has been in the UK. You can also get it for $150 at Amazon US which isn't as big a discount, but still brings it to a lowest-historical-price on Amazon US:

The Logitech G915 is an excellent mechanical keyboard for gaming because it combines Logitech's low-latency wireless connectivity with low-profile, laptop-like mechanical switches from Kailh. This results in an ultra-thin keyboard that still has great-feeling tactile switches.

This keyboard is a TKL or 'Tenkeyless' keyboard, meaning it lacks the dedicated macro keys or number pad you'd get on a full-size keyboard, but there are still media controls beneath the volume roller and profile setting keys along the top.

The G915's size, switches, long battery life and wireless connectivity make it Digital Foundry's best wireless mechanical keyboard around right now, and with a 51 per cent discount it's a great time to pick it up.

There's been plenty of other great PC accessory deals over Amazon Prime Day 2023, including other Logitech products like the G502 Hero mouse which is always good to see on sale.

If you want to see what other great deals are happening before Prime Day ends tonight at midnight, check the Jelly Deals Twitter to see what we've posted, and have a look at our Prime Day 2023 live blog for more great deals.