One of the best gaming mice is one of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

It's the second day of Amazon Prime Day and there have been lots of great deals on PC accessories so far, including the most popular gaming mouse dropping to under £30.

The Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse has almost 26,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.6/5 rating, and remains in the conversation in Digital Foundry's best gaming mouse guide.

If you were looking to get a new gaming mouse this Prime Day, the G502 is easy to recommend and has dropped down to £29/$35 for Prime members, making it an absolute steal.

The G502 Hero features 11 programmable buttons and a dual-mode scroll wheel that changes between a no-friction glide or really tactile steps at the push of a button, something still unique to it to this day.

The G502 Hero is also heavier than a lot of gaming mice around today, and it even has additional weights if you want to make it even heavier.The mouse features one of the best optical mouse sensors on the market, Logitech's HERO sensor, which is rated up to 25600 DPI and allows for a lot of precise customisation.

