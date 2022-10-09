This limited-edition Elden Ring art collection is available now

Cook and Becker - an international "art gallery, book publisher, and concept store for video game art, concept art and design" - has revealed its all new limited-edition Elden Ring collection.

Working in "close conjunction" with From Software and Bandai Namco, Cook and Becker says the 10 "museum-grade-quality" prints are official concept artworks and include characters like Godfrey, Radahn, Leonard, and locations like Limgrave and the Lake Village of the Albinaurics.

Watch on YouTube Elden Ring for dummies: Basics for EVERYTHING You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask).

"The limited-edition prints are museum-grade quality, using only the best quality paper and archival inks to ensure longevity. All works are available for purchase unframed, or with a high-quality frame or finish," Cook and Becker said.

This Godfrey portrait is one of 10 limited edition prints currently available.

The prints start at around $80 (£72) and go all the way up to $1200+ (£1082). International shipping is available.

Publisher Bandai Namco recently made the entire Elden Ring soundtrack officially available to listen to across a wide range of music streaming services.

The newly released digital soundtrack runs a total of 67 tracks, variously composed by Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yuka Kitamura, Yoshimi Kudo, and Tai Tomisawa - many of whom are long-time From Software collaborators, having worked on the likes of the Dark Souls series, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Bloodborne.

We also recently learned about these glorious Elden Ring art books, too.