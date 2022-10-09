If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This limited-edition Elden Ring art collection is available now

And there are 10 prints available.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Elden Ring Concept Art
Cook and Becker / From Software / Bandai Namco

Cook and Becker - an international "art gallery, book publisher, and concept store for video game art, concept art and design" - has revealed its all new limited-edition Elden Ring collection.

Working in "close conjunction" with From Software and Bandai Namco, Cook and Becker says the 10 "museum-grade-quality" prints are official concept artworks and include characters like Godfrey, Radahn, Leonard, and locations like Limgrave and the Lake Village of the Albinaurics.

Watch on YouTube
Elden Ring for dummies: Basics for EVERYTHING You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask).

"The limited-edition prints are museum-grade quality, using only the best quality paper and archival inks to ensure longevity. All works are available for purchase unframed, or with a high-quality frame or finish," Cook and Becker said.

Elden Ring
This Godfrey portrait is one of 10 limited edition prints currently available.

The prints start at around $80 (£72) and go all the way up to $1200+ (£1082). International shipping is available.

Publisher Bandai Namco recently made the entire Elden Ring soundtrack officially available to listen to across a wide range of music streaming services.

The newly released digital soundtrack runs a total of 67 tracks, variously composed by Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yuka Kitamura, Yoshimi Kudo, and Tai Tomisawa - many of whom are long-time From Software collaborators, having worked on the likes of the Dark Souls series, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Bloodborne.

We also recently learned about these glorious Elden Ring art books, too.

