There's a Final Fantasy 7 Chocobo treat waiting for you on Google

If you go down to your web browser today, you're sure of a big surprise.

To honour today's release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Google has hidden a little Chocobo treat for us all. All you have to do is type the words "Chocobo" or "Final Fantasy" into the search bar, and you will be met with a little Chocobo icon in the lower right corner.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Review - FF7 Rebirth Spoiler free review new gameplay Here's our own Aoife Lockhart with her Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Review (don't worry, there are no spoilers).

Hit this button, and soon your screen will be full of charging Chocobos, their feet pounding away making everything shake and shimmy. Cloud even pops up riding on the back of one, his Buster Sword held aloft as though he is riding into battle. You can see how it looks in the video below.

This is not the first time users have been met with a playful, web-based Easter egg to promote video game related media.

In January last year, an unassuming mushroom button popped up on Google when users searched for The Last of Us. On this occasion, the screen became overcome by the cordyceps infection when the mushroom button (or, button mushroom) was pressed.

Chocobo google search Chaaaaarge! (is what I assume Cloud is saying here). Video by Eurogamer.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out today, 29th February, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

If you are still wondering if this game is for you, be sure to read Eurogamer's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review, where our Ed called the game "an overstuffed but lovable re-imagining".