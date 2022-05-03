There are now 2400 playable games on Valve's Steam Deck

Valve now has almost 2400 games playable on its Steam Deck handheld.

Of that total, 1261 are Verified and 1145 are at least Playable - according to data recorded by Boiling Steam.

Verified games are those that run flawlessly. At the time of launch, only 399 games were Verified; then at the start of March we reported 1000 games were Verified.

It means the number of playable games on the Steam Deck has rapidly increased since the launch of the device.

Boiling Steam has compiled a graph of playable games, showing a steady increase over the past two months.

Valve has four categories of Steam Deck compatibility: Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown.

Gradually Valve is working through the entire Steam catalogue, though it admitted in a recent blog post that its standard for Verified status is very high.

"As this work takes place, our existing standards for titles to get a Verified or a Playable rating are very high," it reads.

"If a game shows controller glyphs 99 percent of the time but tells you to 'press F' sometimes during gameplay, that's Playable, not Verified. If 99 percent of a game's functionality is accessible, but accessing one optional in-game minigame crashes, or one tutorial video doesn't render, that's Unsupported."

Recent additions to the Steam Deck Verified list include Apex Legends, Elden Ring, and the newly released Rogue Legacy 2.