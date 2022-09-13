Theatrhythm Final Bar Line announced for Switch and PS4

Theatrhythm, the Final Fantasy rhythm game, has a new entry coming called Final Bar Line.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line was announced during today's Nintendo Direct as a Switch title, but will also be released on PS4.

The base game will feature 385 songs and 104 characters from the Final Fantasy series. Players will be able to create their dream RPG party that will battle against enemies as players push buttons in time to the music.

An extra 90 songs from other Square Enix titles are planned to be added post-launch as DLC, including tracks from Nier, The World Ends With You, and Chrono Trigger. DLCs will be sold through season passes. There are currently three season passes planned, each containing 30 songs each.

The Digital Deluxe edition of the game will include the base songs, 27 exclusive songs to battle to and the first season pass. There's also a Premium Digital Deluxe edition, which has the same contents as the Digital Deluxe edition plus season passes two and three. That's a whopping total of 502 tracks.

There'll also be a local mode co-op for two players on a single screen. Multiplayer battles against up to 3 other players will be available online, requiring quick thinking to beat opponents. For anyone who prefers to sit back and relax, there'll be a theatre mode and a music player where you can enjoy the music stress-free.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will release on 16th February 2023. Pre-orders are already live on the eShop for all editions of the game. Read Square Enix's announcement for full details on the different modes and editions available.