The Wholesome Direct will return in June

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale
Published on

The Wholesome Direct will be back again this June, promising more lighthearted, cosy game announcements.

The livestream will feature new game reveals, exclusive footage, and game launches during the show.

Already set to be shown are Moomin stealth game Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, Coffee Talk Episode 2, ecological strategy game Terra Nil, and more.

Almost one hundred games will be shown in total.

The livestream will be on Saturday 11th June at 9.30am PT (5.30pm UK time). You can sign up to the mailing list for details.

The stream follows Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest on 9th June, and will precede the Xbox and Bethesda showcase on Sunday 12th June.

The Wholesome Direct will also be followed by the Guerilla Collective showcase of indie games on 11th June.

Who needs E3, eh?

