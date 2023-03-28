The WD_BLACK SN850x SSD is back to its lowest price in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is now underway, with the retail giant discounting thousands of products which includes PC components and accessories.

While not marked with the Spring Sale tag, one of the better deals we've spotted is on the WD_Black SN850x SSD, which is the fastest SSD Western Digital has right now. It's now gone back down to its lowest-ever price of £150:

The SN850x 2TB is a great option for your PC's main storage slot thanks to its size and speed, but it lacks a heatsink so can't be used in a PS5. Fortunately, the SN850x version that comes with a heatsink attached is also on sale:

The SN850x has really impressive speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s which will load your games, software, operating system and whatever else you throw at it super fast and maintain excellent performance. And of course that 2TB size is plenty for you to store all your favourite games and not have to worry about clearing up space every time a new game comes out.

Because it's an M.2 SSD it will go straight into the PCIe Gen4 slot in your PC (or a PCIe Gen3 slot as it's backwards compatible) where it stays and does its thing without any issues. If you want to put it into a PS5, Digital Foundry has a great article on the Best SSD for PS5 that will tell you all you need to know.

There are loads of other exciting deals on PC components like this in the Amazon Spring sale, and we've got them covered over on our Live Blog as well as on our Amazon Spring Sale guide page, so be sure to have a look at those and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter to help you find the best deals during the event.