Amazon Spring Sale 2023 LIVE: best gaming deals

Here are today's best Amazon Spring Sale deals for gaming and tech products.

Corinna Burton
It's the final day of the Amazon Spring Sale which ends tonight at 11:59pm, Wednesday 29th March. We'll be posting all of the latest Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals right here.

From a 512GB Samsung Evo Select micro SD card for £32.99 to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 for £33.99, there's bargains to be had on thousands of products, including video games, gaming accessories and PC hardware.

You can find the most up-to-date deals below and our guide includes a round up of all the best Amazon Spring Sale deals from over the next couple of days.

The 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink is now even cheaper

Grab this excellent PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive with Heatsink for just £93 in the Amazon Spring Sale - just over £1 more than one without heatsink! Compatible with your PC or PS5.

Get a certified refurbished Xbox Series S for under £200 in the Amazon Spring Sale

Go all digital and enjoy next-gen gaming for less with this certified refurbished Xbox Series S console. Essentially saves you just under £50 compared to a brand new Series S.

This Samsung EVO Select 512GB micro SD card is down to just £32.99

For the amount of storage and reliably fast transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, this is excellent value for money and perfect to add some extra space for your Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch games.

Get a Logitech mouse for £17

The Logitech G203 is a very simple mouse, with a low profile and six buttons, but it also has Lightsync RGB and a Logitech sensor with 8,000 DPI, and it's only £17!

Create your own Wi-Fi mesh system for less than £90

If you've got a spotty Wi-Fi connection around the house, but the signal is strong near the router, then creating a mesh system is a good way to eliminate those weak spots. This Deco E4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System from TP link is an easy way to do that, and it's now just £88.

This 280Hz monitor from ASUS is close to its lowest-ever-price

This 27-inch monitor is designed for those who need speed and responsiveness over anything else, so while it might only be 1080p that 280Hz refresh rate will give you an edge over the competition in your favourite FPS games. It's currently £242, only a few pounds more than the lowest it's been.

Another great gaming TKL keyboard is on offer, this time from Logitech

The G-Pro TKL from Logitech is a great compact gaming keyboard with clickly blue mechanical switches, that excellent Lightsync RGB familliar to Logitech fans, and a dedicated game-mode button to help cancel out any accidental inputs when you're gaming. It's currently 44% off, down to £68.

This excellent SanDisk 400GB microSD card is down to £40

The SanDisk Ultra is an excellent microSD card option for either a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, with plenty of space for even the hungriest of Steam games. It's a class 10 card with A1 App Performance Up to 100 MB/s, and a discount worth 20%.

The classic HyperX Cloud II headset is down to an excellent £45

The HyperX Cloud II is one of the most iconic gaming headsets of the last few years, being worn by professional gamers and casuals alike. It's still an excellent headset, with great sound and build quality, and the 40% discount in the Spring sale makes it one of the best-value headsets around right now.

The WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X SSD is back to its lowest historical price

The SN805x is Western Digital's fastest SSD, making it great for your gaming PC build. It has speeds of up to to 7,300 MB/s and uses Gen4 PCIe to deliver that next-level performance. It's back down to £150 in the Spring Sale.

You can get a 3070Ti Gaming Laptop for under £900 right now

This MSI Katana GF66 has a 44% discount right now, bringing it to £899, and packs an i7-12650H processor, 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, 144Hz screen, and that 3070Ti GPU.

This Tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard from HyperX is now half price

HyperX's Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now just £50 in the Spring sale, which is a great price for a smaller form factor mechanical keyboard with full RGB and HyperX's own clicky Blue switches.

Logitech's G502 Wireless mouse is down to £60

The Wireless version of Logitech's most popular mouse, the G502, has a 57% discount in the Spring sale- making it just £60. That's the lowest price it's been since summer last year.

Official Xbox controllers are still only £39.98

Last week we wrote about select Xbox controllers dipping below £40. If you've not had chance to grab one yet, you can still do so in the Amazon Spring Sale. It is £5 more than its price over Christmas, but worth picking up if you're in need of a new pad.

Save 55% on a Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse

This modular wired gaming mouse is down to £44.99 and features a 16,000 DPI 5G Optical Sensor and comes with three interchangeable side plates.

The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD is on sale for £92

One of the best internal solid state drives is now just £92 in the Amazon Spring Sale, saving you £22.49.

Crucial P3 Plus 1TB SSD is down to £60.99 (was £111)

Upgrade your storage for less with this Gen4 NVMe Internal SSD from Crucial with up to 5000MB/s sequential reads.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 - £33.99

The Amazon Spring Sale has begun! We're kicking off with this excellent deal on Call of Duty Modern Warfare for PS5. It's now better than half price and just £33.99!

