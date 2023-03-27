Amazon Spring Sale 2023 LIVE: best gaming deals

If you've got a spotty Wi-Fi connection around the house, but the signal is strong near the router, then creating a mesh system is a good way to eliminate those weak spots. This Deco E4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System from TP link is an easy way to do that, and it's now just £88.
This 27-inch monitor is designed for those who need speed and responsiveness over anything else, so while it might only be 1080p that 280Hz refresh rate will give you an edge over the competition in your favourite FPS games. It's currently £242, only a few pounds more than the lowest it's been.
The G-Pro TKL from Logitech is a great compact gaming keyboard with clickly blue mechanical switches, that excellent Lightsync RGB familliar to Logitech fans, and a dedicated game-mode button to help cancel out any accidental inputs when you're gaming. It's currently 44% off, down to £68.
The SanDisk Ultra is an excellent microSD card option for either a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, with plenty of space for even the hungriest of Steam games. It's a class 10 card with A1 App Performance Up to 100 MB/s, and a discount worth 20%.
The HyperX Cloud II is one of the most iconic gaming headsets of the last few years, being worn by professional gamers and casuals alike. It's still an excellent headset, with great sound and build quality, and the 40% discount in the Spring sale makes it one of the best-value headsets around right now.
The SN805x is Western Digital's fastest SSD, making it great for your gaming PC build. It has speeds of up to to 7,300 MB/s and uses Gen4 PCIe to deliver that next-level performance. It's back down to £150 in the Spring Sale.
HyperX's Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now just £50 in the Spring sale, which is a great price for a smaller form factor mechanical keyboard with full RGB and HyperX's own clicky Blue switches.
Last week we wrote about select Xbox controllers dipping below £40. If you've not had chance to grab one yet, you can still do so in the Amazon Spring Sale. It is £5 more than its price over Christmas, but worth picking up if you're in need of a new pad.