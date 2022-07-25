The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed again, this time "by a few months"

Daedalic Entertainment has delayed the launch of Lord of the Rings: Gollum once more, this time pushing its previously announced 1st September release back "by a few months".

Lords of the Rings: Gollum was announced in March 2019, promising a Middle-Earth-inspired blend of "subtle tactical stealth", environmental puzzling, climbing challenges, and "fast-paced parkour action", all playing out across a mixture of open levels and more linear missions.

Daedelic was originally aiming to launch Gollum last year, but ultimately made the decision to delay its release into 2022, although no reason was given at the time. This latest delay, though, has been made in order to "deliver the best possible experience", according to the developer.

Watch on YouTube The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - Gameplay Reveal Trailer.

"During the past several years, the team has been working hard to share our vision of a remarkable story, set in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder," Daedelic wrote in a statement breaking the news. "We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honours the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien."

"That being said," it continued, "in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We'll update with an exact timing in the near future."

Eurogamer's Victoria Kennedy got a closer look at Gollum's action - which evolves depending on whether players choose to give prominence to the Sméagol or Gollum side of his personality - earlier this year, and Daedelic has been steadily revealing more in the run-up to its originally planned September release.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S when Daedelic finally nails down a release date, with a Switch release to follow.