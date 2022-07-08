The Lord of the Rings: Gollum shows best look at gameplay yet

It is time to take another trip to Middle Earth, this time with the precious-seeking Gollum.

A new trailer for the upcoming release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has given us all a closer look at gameplay. Here, we see the titular Gollum scaling walls, skulking in the shrubbery, and popping off orcs with rocks.

We also get to have a closer look at some of the other characters from Middle-earth. These include Gandalf and the elven king Thranduil, a mysterious new elf (who I suspect may be Mel from the preview I was invited to earlier this year), the Nazgûl and the eight-legged wonder Shelob. You can check it out for yourself below.

Shelobs you, yeah, yeah, yeah!

"Gollum is perhaps the most maligned and misunderstood creature in all of Middle-earth, cursed with dueling personalities and a constant compulsion to find his Preciousss," writes developer Daedalic.

"Whether creeping through tall grass or swimming in rivers, Gollum must adapt and move in the shadows if he is to evade enemies during his adventure. From the mountains of Mordor to the Mines of Moria, and passing through Mirkwood Forest, players will explore a variety of diverse environments and experience an enthralling narrative adventure."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 1st September. It is also due to come to the Nintendo Switch.