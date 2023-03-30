The Last of Us' many PC glitches are being turned into memes

The Last of Us Part 1 has launched on PC in a bit of a state, and owners are now turning its glitches into memes.

Earlier this week, developer Naughty Dog admitted it had heard the numerous player "concerns" regarding issues present in the PC port at launch, and was "actively investigating multiple issues".

In the meantime, players have been sharing various clips of their experiences on social media - including a version of Joel found when playing on Steam Deck with enormous eyebrows.

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 was impressive - stay tuned for the PC verdict.

Here's "Steam Deck Joel", as players have now dubbed him:

Joel Last of Us on Steam Deck is SENDING me pic.twitter.com/TUq1F0zPEa — Kyle Campbell (@Levit0) March 29, 2023

Seeing the bugs, shader issues, and what not plaguing the PC Port of The Last of Us is unfortunate but this screenshot of Joel on has me dying XD pic.twitter.com/NfBMWWAZZy — 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖔𝖙𝖎𝖈 (ง'̀0'́)ง 𖤐/Alear Brainrot (@ChaoticSphere27) March 29, 2023

Ellie has also been affected:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Another bug has seen characters - such as Ellie, here - suddenly become wet:

this is one of the funniest bugs i've ever seen: The Last of Us (PC port) characters "get wet during a cutscene for no reason" 💦😓https://t.co/tlI4F51a0q pic.twitter.com/suq5aD2FOq — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) March 29, 2023

Yet another bug involves odd-looking interactions when rotating characters/the camera - such as here, where Joel's daughter turns into Elastigirl from The Incredibles.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Naughty Dog, meanwhile, has said it is examining a range of problems, and lists the following under its "Known Issues" support page:

Loading shaders takes longer than expected

Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background

Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems

Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements

A potential memory leak

Mouse and camera jitter for some players, depending on hardware and display settings

"We are working on patches, will provide updates as they become available, and will continue to investigate other reported issues," Naughty Dog wrote.

Last night, the developer issued a small hotfix which focused on small stability and performance improvements.