If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us' many PC glitches are being turned into memes

As Naughty Dog says it is "investigating" issues.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
"Steam Deck Joel."

The Last of Us Part 1 has launched on PC in a bit of a state, and owners are now turning its glitches into memes.

Earlier this week, developer Naughty Dog admitted it had heard the numerous player "concerns" regarding issues present in the PC port at launch, and was "actively investigating multiple issues".

In the meantime, players have been sharing various clips of their experiences on social media - including a version of Joel found when playing on Steam Deck with enormous eyebrows.

Watch on YouTube
The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 was impressive - stay tuned for the PC verdict.

Here's "Steam Deck Joel", as players have now dubbed him:

Ellie has also been affected:

Only one problem?
by u/IOwnThisAccount in thelastofus

Another bug has seen characters - such as Ellie, here - suddenly become wet:

Yet another bug involves odd-looking interactions when rotating characters/the camera - such as here, where Joel's daughter turns into Elastigirl from The Incredibles.

Joel has a new strategy
by u/ArgumentNo6281 in thelastofus

Naughty Dog, meanwhile, has said it is examining a range of problems, and lists the following under its "Known Issues" support page:

  • Loading shaders takes longer than expected
  • Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background
  • Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems
  • Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements
  • A potential memory leak
  • Mouse and camera jitter for some players, depending on hardware and display settings

"We are working on patches, will provide updates as they become available, and will continue to investigate other reported issues," Naughty Dog wrote.

Last night, the developer issued a small hotfix which focused on small stability and performance improvements.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch