The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD is the cheapest it's been on Box

The Samsung 990 Pro is currently the fastest gaming SSD around, and can give your PC or PS5 a serious performance boost thanks to those speeds, as well as adding a good chunk of storage space to install and play all of your favourite games.

That combination of size and performance comes at a price, and when the 990 Pro released at the end of 2022 its RRP was £284 for the 2TB model, but now you can pick one up for as little as £133 at Box - a big discount on a premium SSD that's been out for less than a year.

You can also get the 2Tb 990 for the same price on Amazon UK if you prefer, and the speedy SSD is currently $160 at Amazon US if you're a US shopper looking to upgrade your gaming setup.

Right now the 990 Pro has the highest sequential read and write speeds of any PCIe SSD, with seriously impressive figures of 7,450/6,900 MB/s respectively. It's also the best in terms of random read and write speeds, with figures of 1400K / 1550K IOPS respectively. Combine those performance figures with the 2TB size and you've got one of the best SSDs for gaming around.

The 990 Pro is also one of the best SSDs for the PS5 because it meets Sony's strict requirements for external SSDs. However, this version of the 990 Pro doesn't have its own heatsink, so you'll want to install one of the best compatible heatsinks to make sure it stays cool in your console.

For most PCs and PS5 games, the 990 Pro is overkill right now, but one of the benefits of installing an NVMe SSD is that once it's on the motherboard you don't have to worry about it for ages. So if you want to prepare your PC for Baldur's Gate 3 or your PS5 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 then getting the best possible SSD for its lowest-ever-price is a good way to go about it.

SSD prices continue to fall, so if you want to stay up-to-date on the best SSD deals and more, follow the deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags underneath the article so you don't miss out in the future.