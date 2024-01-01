The best January sales gaming deals 2024

Happy New Year, everybody! For us deal hunters, the first day of 2024 means the start of the January sales, and we here at Jelly Deals have put together a guide to help you find the best gaming deals available today. It'll let you find what you want quicker so that you can get back to relaxing on New Year's Day. So whether you want to kickstart the new year with a new gaming set up, or want to treat yourself to a new game or gaming accessory with your remaining Christmas money, take a look at our guide to the best January sales gaming deals below:

When do January sales gaming deals 2024 start?

January sales deals start on 1st January aka New Year's Day. The best January sales deals usually land at the beginning of the month but you can often find some surprise bargains throughout the month too. There is usually a wide range of deals on TVs, monitors, laptops, and storage - even some big discounts on consoles too!

Who will have the best January sales gaming deals in 2023?

There are lots of different retailers offering exciting deals in the January sales. It's best to look around and compare to make sure you get more bang for your buck.

For those in the UK, retailers like Amazon, Currys, and Very are well worth checking out for all kinds of deals, be it gaming or household must-haves. If you're looking for more specific gaming deals, ShopTo, Hit and 365 Games usually have a great range of offers. PC gamers should check out Box, CCL and Overclockers for some discounted hardware, as well as Humble, Fanatical, Green Man Gaming and GOG for cheap PC games.

In the US, Amazon and Best Buy are usually the go-to destinations for games, tech, and appliances. There's also great discounts at Walmart. If you want console games or gaming merch, GameStop has some good gaming deals available. For those wanting some great PC gaming deals, Newegg has a huge range of PC components that regularly go on sale and that should be the same for the New Year sales. Humble, Fanatical, and GOG will also be serving up cheap PC games in the US.

Will there be deals on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch consoles in the January sales of 2024?

Yes! You can already land a small discount on the new PS5 Slim at ShopTo and the Xbox Series X is still heavily discounted to £360 at Amazon. We expect to see more deals on consoles in the January sales and you can check out all the best offers in our hubs below:

Best UK and US retailers for January sales 2024 deals

We hope you find your desired gaming and tech products for a great price in the January sales! Thank you to all our readers for your support in 2023, and we look forward to helping you find even more of the best gaming deals in 2024!