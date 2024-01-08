One of the best LG TVs is now 10% cheaper at Currys with this new discount code

The New Year sales are still underway, and new promotions are being added at some of the top UK retailers on top tech brands.

Over at Currys, a new discount code has appeared which takes 10 per cent off a large range of LG TVs, which can be used on items already discounted to help you save hundreds of pounds.

The highlight of this promotion is this 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV, one of the best TVs for HDR gaming you can currently buy, which you can get for only £900 when you use the code "LG10" at checkout:

The C3 OLED is a great TV for gaming thanks to its HDR10 capability, FreeSync and G-Sync so you can get the most of your PC's graphics cards, and it can output at 4K 120Hz to get the most out of your PS5/Xbox Series X.

If you're not after a TV for gaming and just want to get a cheaper TV for watching films and shows then there are more great options to use the discount code "LG10" with:

You can find even more LG TV options to save 10 per cent on using the code "LG10" here.

There have been some great deals over the first week of 2024, and we're sure to see more so follow the deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below as well as the Jelly Deals Twitter account so you don't miss any of our deals coverage.