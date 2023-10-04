Team shooter Gigantic returns for "limited time throwback event" five years after it was shut down

The free-to-play MOBA-meets-hero-shooter game Gigantic is being revived for a "limited time throwback event".

Fans of the game began receiving emails yesterday from Gearbox Publishing, née Perfect World Entertainment, inviting them to play Gigantic from 5th to 7th October.

Gigantic was released in 2017 as an Xbox One and PC exclusive. Almost exactly one year later, developer Motiga closed Gigantic following its struggle to "break through in a crowded market". The game was delisted and its servers were shut down.

Now, five years on, the game is making a surprise comeback. Fans weren't expecting a throwback event, with one Steam user stating they initially thought the email was a scam, but most are excited to be able to play Gigantic once more.

The event will include features that weren't included in the game's lifetime, according to those who received the email, such as a reworked progression system, new customisation feature, and a new game mode called Rush Mode which is designed to be faster-paced.

Fans are reporting that those who didn't play Gigantic previously or don't have an account for Arc, Gearbox's PC client, can still get involved by creating a new account.

Gearbox recently confirmed that owner Embracer Group is considering selling it, following the parent company's "comprehensive restructuring programme". Gearbox was acquired by Embracer in 2021 and oversees Perfect World Entertainment, which was renamed Gearbox Publishing after it was also acquired by Embracer in 2022.