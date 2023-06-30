Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life horse and horse colours explained

A horse makes travelling around Forgotten Valley far easier in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Yet, getting a horse in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life isn’t as simple as buying one, because, well, you can’t. Instead, you have to wait for Takakura to buy one for you.

When he does, however, he will give you the choice of three different horse colours - black, brown and white.

On this page:

How to get a horse in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Getting a horse is an easy task in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, because all you have to do is play the game until Day 1 of Summer in chapter one. At this point, around 11am Takakura will call you over to the barn as he’s brought you a horse! If Takakura doesn’t buy your horse at this point, then make sure to put something in the Shipping Bin and he’ll buy it the next day. Before you can start riding the horse, however, you first have to pick its colour (more on that below) and give it a name. Afterwards, you’re free to ride your horse about the valley! You can feed, brush, talk and snuggle the horse to raise its friendship level, but there’s no bonus in doing so. Keep in mind that your horse, just like all of the other animals, can never die. You also have the ability to call your horse to your location from wherever you are in the valley as long as it's out of the barn. Doing this will also wake your horse up, which is quite handy since you can’t ride it while you’re asleep.