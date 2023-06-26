Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life marriage candidates and romance, including every bachelor and bachelorette

Marriage is essential to Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life since you can’t progress past the first chapter without marrying one of the romance options.

There are eight marriage candidates in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, including the hardworking Cecilia to the artistic Gordy, and, with the inclusion of same-sex relationships, you’re free to marry whichever bachelor or bachelorette who catches your eye.

Below you’ll learn how to get married in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, including how to raise your Heart Level with a marriage candidate and we’ve listed some of their preferred gifts.

On this page:

Marriage and romance explainers:

Bachelorettes:

Bachelors:

Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life All bachelors and bachelorettes listed: How many marriage candidates are there? There are eight marriage candidates in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - four women, four men - and you’ll have to marry one if you wish to complete the first chapter and continue your farming journey. Sadly, you can’t marry Mukumuku… You can have a same-sex relationship in A Wonderful Life, so you’re free to pursue whichever marriage candidate you like! It’s also possible to pursue all of the marriage candidates at the same time if you so wish. Though, keep in mind that you can only marry one person by the end of the first chapter. Still, this is a good way to get to know all of the marriage candidates. The four bachelorettes in A Wonderful Life are: Cecilia - The farmhand

Lumina - The pianist

Molly - The waitress

Nami - The traveller From left to right: Cecilia, Lumina, Molly and Nami. The four bachelors in A Wonderful Life are: Gordy - The artist

Gustafa - The bard

Matthew - The farmhand

Rock - The partier From left to right: Gordy, Gustafa, Matthew and Rock.

How to raise Heart Levels in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life If you want to get married in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, then you need to raise the Heart Level of your chosen bachelorette or bachelor. This can be achieved by talking and giving gifts to your preferred marriage candidate. It’s important to note that, in this A Wonderful Life remake, you can give both marriage candidates and the other valley residents multiple gifts per day. The only caveat is that it can’t be the same gift; you can’t, for example, give a character more than one Toy Flower per day. Even with this stipulation, however, this is a great mechanic to take advantage of if you want to quickly increase any character’s Friendship Level - marriage candidate or not. You can quickly check a candidate's Heart Level by either reading their diary or by visiting the Resident Info menu. Watch how your relationships grow from the Resident Info menu. It’s important to note that, in chapter one, marriage candidates will have both a Friendship Level and a Heart Level. Interacting and giving them gifts in the first chapter will raise both levels, but, from chapter two onwards, the Heart Levels for every marriage candidate, even the one you marry, will vanish. Thankfully, this will not affect their Friendship Level as these levels do not degrade over time in A Wonderful Life. You can also use the map to find out where every character currently is in the valley.

Heart Events in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life explained As you raise a marriage candidate's Heart Level in A Wonderful Life, you will unlock the chance to experience a number of Heart Events between you and them. While these scenes will give you more insight into the character, they are not required for marriage, so don’t worry if you miss one. I found this Heart Event with Cecilia by leaving the farmhouse around midday. Heart Events can be activated by leaving your house, walking into a specific area or either entering or leaving a building which isn’t your house at a certain time. If you want to view one of Cecilia’s heart scenes, for example, you need to try and enter Vesta’s house at a specific time. During a Heart Event, you’ll be given a dialogue option which may give you the chance to grow closer to the marriage candidate. As you play through the first chapter of A Wonderful Life you may even find yourself witnessing scenes where certain marriage candidates find themselves growing closer together, such as Nami and Gustafa. In the Story of Seasons series, these scenes are usually called Rival Events and, if you watch too many, then these characters will become married themselves. At the time of writing, we’re unable to confirm whether witnessing all of the Rival Events between a pair of characters has the same outcome in A Wonderful Life.

How to get married in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Unlike other instalments in the series, you have to get married in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life if you wish to continue with the series. If you refuse to get married then your character will depart Forgotten Valley, their farming dreams, well, forgotten. There are two ways you can get married in A Wonderful Life, with the main one being proposing to someone using the Blue Feather. Thankfully, you don’t need to upgrade your house or buy a bigger bed for either option. Nor do you have to have watched every Heart Event for your chosen marriage candidate. Proposing with the Blue Feather To propose using the Blue Feather, you need to raise one of the marriage candidates Heart Level. We managed to get a successful proposal at eight hearts, but were rejected at five, so, we recommend having at least eight hearts before proposing. This will help ensure they accept your proposal and, if they do refuse, just continue raising their Heart Level. If you want their acceptance guaranteed, then raise their Heart Level to the full ten hearts. I had eight hearts with Muffy and she accepted my proposal. You can easily check their Heart Level via the Friendship menu or, if you prefer to go old school, reading their diary. Getting the Blue Feather, thankfully, is quite simple and, unlike other Story of Seasons instalments, completely free. When Day 10 of Spring becomes the first day of Summer, you’ll be treated to a cutscene with the Nature Sprites and, after it ends, you’ll be given the Blue Feather. This cutscene will happen automatically whether you’ve been raising the Heart Levels of marriage candidates or not. Alternative Proposal You don’t, however, have to pursue or propose to anyone to get married though. Since marriage is crucial to the plotline of A Wonderful Life, when the first chapter ends after Day 10 of Winter you’ll be taken to a cutscene where Takakura enters your house. He’ll say that someone is waiting to talk to you and, at that point, you’ll be given a list of the marriage candidates you’re closest to. It’s important to note that this list is determined by the heart levels you have with the various marriage candidates, so, if you haven’t raised Nami’s heart level high enough, for example, she won’t be on the list. Make your choice wisely and, after doing so, whoever you picked will arrive at your house. The cutscene will play out slightly differently depending on who you choose, but, no matter what, you’ll be given the opportunity to propose marriage and they’ll accept. If you refuse to propose to them, then you’ll depart the valley. Thankfully, you will be returned to the last time you saved on this file so you won’t lose any of your hard work! Just remember, you have to get married to complete the first chapter of A Wonderful Life. It’s important to note that, in past versions of A Wonderful Life, certain characters, like Cecilia and Nami, had final Heart Events which counted as alternative proposals and, after witnessing this scene, you would automatically get married to that character at the end of chapter one. Though we can’t confirm this for every character at the time of writing, we can say while the scene still occurs with Cecilia, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life does not consider it a proposal. If you see this scene but don’t give anyone the Blue Feather, you will have the cutscene with Takakura described above.

Cecilia gifts, diary and locations in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Cecilia is one of the two farmhands from Vesta’s farm who you can romance in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Below you’ll find some of Cecilia’s preferred gifts, along with where to find her diary and where you can typically find her in the valley: Preferred gifts - Flowers, eggs, Moonlight Ore from the dig site, crops - the higher quality of the crop, the more she will like it!

- Flowers, eggs, Moonlight Ore from the dig site, crops - the higher quality of the crop, the more she will like it! Diary location - On her desk by her bed on the upstairs floor of Vesta’s house.

- On her desk by her bed on the upstairs floor of Vesta’s house. Where you can often find Cecilia - On Vesta’s farm - both in the house and on the field. When she leaves, she either visits the villa or the forest pond. Don’t forget - you can use the map to easily track down where Nami currently is in the valley.

Lumina gifts, diary and locations in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Lumina lives in the villa alongside Romana, her grandmother, and Sebastian, their butler, in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. It’s important to remember that Lumina will not accept gifts when she’s playing the piano. Here you’ll find some of Lumina’s preferred gifts, along with where to find her diary and where you can typically find her in the valley: Preferred gifts - Flowers, eggs and Moonlight Ore from the dig site

- Flowers, eggs and Moonlight Ore from the dig site Diary location - On the table with the stuffed rabbits sitting atop it in her bedroom on the first floor of the villa.

- On the table with the stuffed rabbits sitting atop it in her bedroom on the first floor of the villa. Where you can often find Lumina - In the villa - usually in her bedroom or Roman’s room. She does walk about the villa’s garden and visit the Twin’s house. Don’t forget - you can use the map to easily track down where Nami currently is in the valley.

Molly gifts, diary and locations in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Molly works at the Bluebird Café as a waitress in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life and she doesn’t always accept gifts when she’s working behind the bar. Below lies some of Molly’s preferred gifts, along with where to find her diary and where you can typically find her in the valley: Preferred gifts - Flowers, milk, Moonlight Ore and Coins from the dig site.

- Flowers, milk, Moonlight Ore and Coins from the dig site. Diary location - The flowerpot in the main room of the Bluebird Café.

- The flowerpot in the main room of the Bluebird Café. Where you can often find Molly - In the Bluebird Café - both in the main and back room. Don’t forget - you can use the map to easily track down where Nami currently is in the valley.

Nami gifts, diary and locations in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Nami is the introverted traveller staying at the Lei-Over Inn in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. While Nami will leave the valley at the end of chapter one if you don’t marry her, she won’t be gone for long. Here are some of Nami’s preferred gifts, along with where to find her diary and the locations she typically visits in the valley: Preferred gifts - Trick Blue Flowers and Artefacts from the dig site, like Clay Figurines, Coins and Fossils.

- Trick Blue Flowers and Artefacts from the dig site, like Clay Figurines, Coins and Fossils. Diary location - On the desk in her room in the inn. It’s easy to accidentally interact with the radio, so make sure you’re lined up with the notebook. You can access Nami’s room when she’s inside.

- On the desk in her room in the inn. It’s easy to accidentally interact with the radio, so make sure you’re lined up with the notebook. You can access Nami’s room when she’s inside. Where you can often find Nami - When not in the inn, Nami enjoys wandering about the valley. She can often be found around the inn, at the beach, near the river, the Bluebird Café, the forest pond and the path to it. Don’t forget - you can use the map to easily track down where Nami currently is in the valley.

Gordy gifts, diary and locations in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Gordy is an artist who creates metal sculptures in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. He may not accept gifts when his arms are crossed. If you’d like to marry Gordy, we’ve listed some of his preferred, his diary location and where he tends to be in the valley: Preferred gifts - Flowers, like Toy Flower, milk, eggs and Moonlight Ore from the dig site.

- Flowers, like Toy Flower, milk, eggs and Moonlight Ore from the dig site. Diary location - On the sofa in his house.

- On the sofa in his house. Where you can often find Gordy - Can be found outside of his house and walking around the swamp nearby. He does visit the beach, river and the forest path. Remember - you can use the map to easily track down where Gordy currently is in the valley.

Gustafa gifts, diary and locations in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Gustafa is a musician who lives in a little yurt in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. He will not accept gifts when playing his guitar. Below you’ll find some of Gustafa’s preferred gifts, along with his diary location and where you can often find him in the valley: Preferred gifts - Flowers, milk, eggs and Clay Figurines from the dig site.

- Flowers, milk, eggs and Clay Figurines from the dig site. Diary location - On the sofa in his yurt.

- On the sofa in his yurt. Where you can often find Gustafa - Gustafa can often be found near his yurt or playing his guitar by the trees near the inn. He also visits the river and can walk up to the forest pond. Remember - you can use the map to easily track down where Gustafa currently is in the valley.

Matthew gifts, diary and locations in Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Matthew is Vesta’s younger brother and one of the two farmhands who you can romance in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. He will not accept gifts when his hands are in his pockets, so, if you want to give him a gift, wait until he’s walking around. Here are some of Matthew’s preferred gifts, along with where to find his diary and where Matthew will often be in the valley: Preferred gifts - Milk, eggs, home cooked meals and medicines sold by Van - Energy Drink, Power Drink and Hyper Drink.

- Milk, eggs, home cooked meals and medicines sold by Van - Energy Drink, Power Drink and Hyper Drink. Diary location - On the table on the right-hand side of the ground floor of Vesta’s house. It can be rather hard to find as you actually need to interact with the gap between the two tables.

- On the table on the right-hand side of the ground floor of Vesta’s house. It can be rather hard to find as you actually need to interact with the gap between the two tables. Where you can often find Matthew - Usually on Vesta’s farm, either in the house, field and occasionally enters the side building. When off the farm, visit the Bluebird Café and the river. Remember - you can use the map to easily track down where Matthew currently is in the valley. It can be hard to find the right spot for Matthew's diary.