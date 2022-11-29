Our picks of the best Cyber Monday deals

Starship Troopers: Extermination is a 12-player co-op FPS that's full of bugs

Coming to Steam early access next year.
Matt Wales
Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

If it's bug squishing you want, you're in luck; developer Offworld Industries has unveiled Starship Troopers: Extermination, a new 12-player, squad-based co-op FPS coming to Steam early access next year.

Inspired by Paul Verhoeven's cult-classic 1997 movie, Starship Troopers: Extermination drops up to three squads of four players onto the front lines amid an Arachnid assault, challenging them to work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend their base of operations, and finally escape to the extraction zone.

There are three classes to choose from - Assault, Support, and Defense, each with their own weapons, equipment, and perks - alongside a base building system that sees players using resources acquired from planetside refineries to construct walls, towers, ammo stations, and various other amenities in an effort to gain the upper hand in battle.

Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Teaser.

All this plays out across a "massive" five-zone map, known as Planet Valaka, where players go up against steadily escalating swarms of what will initially be five distinct bug types as Steam early access begins: Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite.

There's no specific release date for Starship Troopers: Extermination yet, but it's due to launch on Steam some time in 2023. Early access is expected to last around a year, with the final release promising "multiple worlds", plus additional weapons, enemies types, class progression upgrades, community events, and encounters.

About the Author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Eurogamer.net Merch