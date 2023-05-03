Starship Troopers: Extermination gets early access release date

Starship Troopers: Extermination launches in early access form on 17th May.

The early access launch provides a small sample of the first-person shooter, developer Offworld Industries (Squad, Post Scriptum, Beyond the Wire) said.

You play a Trooper as part of 16-player co-op versus Starship Troopers' famous nasty alien bugs. You need to complete objectives, gather resources, build and defend your base then escape to the extraction point in squads of four.

There are three playable classes (Assault, Support and Defense), and a class progression system that lets you unlock new weapons, equipment and perks.

As for the aliens, expect five bug types at early access launch (Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier and Tiger Elite). The bug threat escalates during missions, so as you go on bigger and more dangerous enemies enter the fight.

The action plays out on a large map with five unique zones. Offworld Industries said to expect hundreds of bugs on screen, which is just what you'd want from a Starship Troopers game really.