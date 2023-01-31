Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delayed to April

Developer Respawn Entertainment has announced a six week delay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, confirming its highly anticipated action-adventure sequel will now launch on 28th April.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - the follow-up to 2019's well-recieved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - was originally scheduled to launch on 17th March, but Respawn has now opted to postpone its release in order to "hit the [studio's] quality bar".

Announcing the news in a statement shared on Twitter, the developer wrote, "For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete. We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience".

"In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar," the studio continued, "provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule - Star Wars Jedi: will now launch globally on April 28th."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - which builds on the original with five distinct combat stances, new traversal techniques, and more - will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.