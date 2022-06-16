Sony updates PS5 Share Factory Studio with new feature to personalise clips

Sony has updated its Share Factory Studio for PS5 with a new feature called Bits, which allows users to edit and personalise their gameplay clips.

Saved clips can now be edited into an existing meme template, or you can create your own in a simple editor.

"Our goal with Bits is to make it super easy and fun for PlayStation gamers to create and share short-form gameplay videos for sharing cool achievements, jokes, stunts, and any other type of eye-catching content," reads a PlayStation Blog on the topic.

Clips up to a minute in length can be edited, adding animated stickers, sound effects, and text, or a Doodle feature can be used to freely draw using the controller.

You can also record your own voiceover and add various filters to change the voice.

Additionally, Bit styles will be refreshed for special events, holidays, seasons, and trending content.

The Share Factory Studio app is available for free for all PlayStation players.

Bits can also be accessed on the updated PS Mobile app and easily shared on social media.