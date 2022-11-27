Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Sonic Frontiers patch is out now for PlayStation consoles

The update will be rolling out on other platforms "in the near future".
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Sonic face close up

Sonic Frontiers' 1.10 update is about to be deployed, seemingly starting with PlayStation consoles.

The update primarily hopes to address bugs and issues with the game, as well as provide some additional - if unspecified - quality-of-life improvements for players.

Watch on YouTube
Sonic Frontiers - The DF Tech Review - Every Version Tested - PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch!

Whilst the game's English-language social media channels have yet to publicise the patch, the blue blur's Japanese counterpart has, revealing that the update is now ready for PS4 and PS5 now and will be available for other platforms "in the near future".

The patch notes reportedly say the team has "fixed random crashing bugs" and "addressed audio-related issues", as well as state there have been "added UI improvements, gameplay optimisations, stability and performance improvements", alongside "other minor fixes".

We're also told that this update will also resolve an issue where "the boss would sometimes disappear when retrying the boss battle on Chronos Island" as well as fix a problem where the map screen would say you hadn't solved a major puzzle on Chaos Island despite having cleared it.

Sonic Frontiers is the "cornerstone of future Sonic games", just as Sonic Adventure was back in 1998. That's according to Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka, who recently revealed in an interview that the game's new open zone design will now be the new standard.

"Just like Sonic Adventure, our goal for Sonic Frontiers was to create a game that would be the cornerstone of future Sonic games," Iizuka said. "It is a brand-new approach for the franchise, but we have been conscious to honour Sonic's roots as well - the game still needs to feel like a Sonic game."

