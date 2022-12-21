If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Someone modded that God of War scene to have Messi and Mbappe battle it out

M&M.
The World Cup may be over, but the internet has latched onto the rivalry (imagined or otherwise) of Paris Saint-Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

The two faced each other while playing for their respective national teams in the World Cup final on Sunday, with the result securing Messi as one of the greatest footballers of all time. But it also brought on a headache for the young Mbappe who scored a hat-trick in the match.

Now the two will fly back to Paris to play together once again, and some have wondered what the changing room talk might be like.

TikToker MundoRizando created a clip which replaced the models of Kratos and Baldur in their iconic initial fight in God of War (2018).

I'm also particuarly a fan of this cut, which concludes towards the end of the game (spoiler warning).

I suspect that scene will have evergreen use for modders and whatever the culture rivalry of the day is.

