Solium Infernum revival announced from League of Geeks

Armello developer League of Geeks has announced its next project will be a revival of cult classic strategy game Solium Infernum.

This reimagining of the Hell-set turn-based game will feature an all-new single player campaign and asynchronous multiplayer matches, as well as modernised 3D visuals and an updated interface.

It's set for a PC release in 2023.

League of Geeks, based in Melbourne, Australia, found fame with Armello - the studio's debut release that recreated a tabletop strategy game in video game form.

Now, the studio's aim is to bring Solium Infernum up to date while maintaining its unique gameplay - of allowing all participants to take turns simultaneously and only witnessing their enemies' schemes unfold following their own choices.

The aim of the game is to claim the Infernal Throne of Hell, using deep systems of political intrigue, military strategies, treachery and betrayal. Players choose from one of eight Archfiends at the start of a match and must master evil's five spheres and claim Artifacts as wicked boons.

Games can be two to four hour single-player games, or weeklong six-player multiplayer matches with only a few minutes of play a day.

"The original Solium Infernum is one of the most remarkable videogames ever made. Its evocative, Milton-inspired vision of Hell and deep focus on political intrigue are unlike anything else on the market," said Trent Kusters, co-founder and director of League of Geeks.

"We are honoured and ecstatic to bring Solium Infernum into the limelight it has always deserved!"

Solium Infernum was one of Eurogamer's games of 2009, all those years ago.

League of Geeks' announcement took place at its keynote speech at this week's EGX, the show run by Eurogamer's parent company Reedpop.

The Infernal Throne sits empty.



Raise Hell in our live keynote this week at @EGX.



5PM BST Thursday.

9AM PDT Thursday.

