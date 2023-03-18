Shiny Slowpoke evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats with Slowking and Slowbro best movesets in Pokémon Go

Slowpoke is lounging around the world map for March’s Community Day – a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon, while also boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

The Dopey Pokémon’s Community Day event is, almost unbelievably, the first Slowpoke Community Day in Pokémon Go, and it’s bringing a brand new shiny to the game, along with the Charged move Surf to Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking and Galarian Slowking’s move pools!

This event is also perfect for catching a Slowpoke with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it’s a good idea to know Slowbro and Slowking’s best moveset.

But, if chasing a shiny Slowpoke to evolve into Mega Slowbro isn’t your thing, you can look forward to a bunch of other bonuses during March’s Community Day, including triple catch XP and half-price trades in terms of Stardust.

Slowpoke’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

March’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Slowpoke with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go. But, since there are actually six Pokémon to consider here, this is a little more complicated than usual. These six Pokémon are, of course, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking and – you guessed it – Galarian Slowking.

Kantonian (left) and Galarian (right) Slowpoke

For both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke, the CP values for a perfect 15/15/15 Pokémon are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1051 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 1139 CP

Slowpoke’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 – the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Slowbro and Slowking in Go Battle League, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Slowbro is 0/13/15

A perfect Great League Galarian Slowbro is 0/14/11

A perfect Great League Slowking is 0/13/15

A perfect Great League Galarian Slowking is 0/14/13

A perfect Ultra League Slowbro is 0/14/14

A perfect Ultra League Galarian Slowbro is 0/14/11

A perfect Ultra League Slowking is 0/14/14

A perfect Ultra League Galarian Slowking is 0/15/15

A perfect Master League ... well, everything, is 15/15/15, but they’re all simply liabilities in Master League and you shouldn’t run them.

Spin Pokéstops during Community Day to unlock these cute event-exclusive stickers. (Image credit: pokemongolive.com)

This Community Day adds the move Surf to Slowbro and Slowking’s move pool, which is always a decent spammy move to bait out shields, given how cheap it is to fire off. While it doesn’t take a set of Pokémon that are wildly unusable and make them top-tier meta staples, this addition is a big improvement across the board — it’s the cheap, spammy move that simply speeds up Slowpoke. Well, we say across the board, but it’s still pretty awful in Master League.

Slowpoke evolution chart: What does Slowpoke evolve into?

Slowpoke’s evolution into Slowbro is the iconic one that dates back to the original games. According to its Pokédex entry, it evolves when a Shellder bites its tail, becoming the symbiont Slowbro. In answer to the question, but what if Shellder bites somewhere else, we have Slowking, which (inexplicably) evolves with a Kings Rock.

And then when the Galar Region was added with Pokémon Sword and Shield, we get the same question again — what if Shellder bites a Galarian Slowpoke’s hand? Boom, Galarian Slowbro. Galarian Slowking still has the helmet situation going on, but Mega Slowbro is where the Shellder party gets a little silly... At this point it’s more shell than anything else. You can read Slowpoke, Slowbro and Slowking’s official Pokédex entries below, along with their Galarian counterparts:

Slowpoke – It is incredibly slow and dopey. It takes five seconds for it to feel pain when under attack.

– It is incredibly slow and dopey. It takes five seconds for it to feel pain when under attack. Slowbro – When a Slowpoke went hunting in the sea, its tail was bitten by a Shellder. That made it evolve into Slowbro.

– When a Slowpoke went hunting in the sea, its tail was bitten by a Shellder. That made it evolve into Slowbro. Slowking – When its head was bitten, toxins entered Slowpoke’s head and unlocked an extraordinary power.

– When its head was bitten, toxins entered Slowpoke’s head and unlocked an extraordinary power. Galarian Slowpoke – Although this Pokémon is normally zoned out, its expression abruptly sharpens on occasion. The cause for this seems to lie in Slowpoke’s diet.

– Although this Pokémon is normally zoned out, its expression abruptly sharpens on occasion. The cause for this seems to lie in Slowpoke’s diet. Galarian Slowbro – A Shellder bite set off a chemical reaction with the spices inside Slowbro’s body, causing Slowbro to become a Poison-type Pokémon.

– A Shellder bite set off a chemical reaction with the spices inside Slowbro’s body, causing Slowbro to become a Poison-type Pokémon. Galarian Slowking – A combination of toxins and the shock of evolving has increased Shellder’s intelligence to the point that Shellder now controls Slowking.

– A combination of toxins and the shock of evolving has increased Shellder’s intelligence to the point that Shellder now controls Slowking. Mega Slowbro – Under the influence of Shellder’s digestive fluids, Slowpoke has awakened, gaining a great deal of power—and a little motivation to boot.

There are two interesting things to note about Galarian Slowbro here: megas and trivia!

First, there’s no Mega Galarian Slowbro, so don’t panic if you don’t get the option to try. It doesn’t exist anywhere in the franchise.

Second, Galarian Slowbro is the only Pokémon in the franchise to use a gun-like weapon – its signature move in the main-series games is Shell Side Arm, which allows it to fire a shot of Poison from the end of the Shellder on its arm!

Another point of note here is that you normally need to catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon while Galarian Slowpoke is your buddy to evolve it into Galarian Slowbro, or 30 Psychic-type Pokémon to evolve it into Galarian Slowking. During this community day, to make life easy, catching 30 Psychic-type Pokémon while it is your buddy will allow you to evolve it into either!

The Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke evolution tree is the same; the main difference is that the Galarian line swaps Water for Poison typing. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

March’s Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Slowpoke Candy as possible.

If you’re hurting for Candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Psychic-type Pokémon Mega Evolved – Slowbro, Alakazam, Gardevoir, Medicham, Latios or Latias for example – to get one extra Candy per catch without any extra work.

Slowbro and Slowking moves and best moveset recommendation

No matter your league, there are best moveset for your Slowbro and Slowking. But first, let’s look at the full move pool:

Slowbro Galarian Slowbro Slowking Galarian Slowking Fast Moves Confusion (Psychic)

Water Gun Poison Jab (Poison)

Confusion (Psychic) Confusion (Psychic)

Water Gun Confusion (Psychic)

Hex (Ghost)

Acid (Poison) Charged Moves Psychic (Psychic)

Ice Beam (Ice)

Water Pulse (Fire)

Surf (Legacy Water) Psychic (Psychic)

Sludge Bomb (Poison)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Surf (Legacy Water) Psychic (Psychic)

Blizzard (Ice)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Surf (Legacy Water) Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Future Sight (Psychic)

Sludge Wave (Poison)

Surf (Legacy Water)

As you may have noticed, there’s a terrifying amount to cover there, so rather than the usual meta-by-meta dive we do ahead of community day, here’s a broad-strokes need-to-know overview of the four contenders for Go Battle League.

Slowbro

Slowbro

So, it looks like we’re running Confusion (Fast), Psychic (Charged) and Surf (Charged).

This gives you access to a good multipurpose Fast move, a strong high-energy move that comes with a 10% chance to drop the opponent’s attack, and Surf – our chance to put a little pep in the ‘poké. Well, the ‘bro. Either way, this moveset will make Slowbro worth a look in the Great League Special cups that roll around from time to time – until now, it’s only really been of use in the Love Cup thanks to its secret tech of being the colour pink. This is mostly because Tapu Fini doesn’t quite cut the mustard in these cups.

But is it good in open Great League? No, not quite – it’s still not as good as the other comparable Pokémon in the meta.

Looking to Ultra League, this all rings true again, though it is noticeably more robust here thanks to the bulk having grown with Slowbro’s level. Keep an eye on future move updates and you might see Slowbro catching up with the rest of the meta.

Galarian Slowbro

Galarian Slowbro

The Galarian form of Slowbro is completely different, and makes more use of the Surf addition. Here, we recommend running Poison Jab (Fast), Psychic (Charged) and Surf (Charged).

The Psychic/Surf combo is here for the same reason as its Kantonian cousin; spam with Surf and hit hard with Psychic. You lose the STAB here with Psychic, but that’s less of a concern when you consider how excellent Poison Jab is. We’re now looking at Fast move pressure and shield pressure – Psychic is more a high-energy debuff coverage move.

Again, this will make it even more of a force in limited cups, but will it make it worth using in open Great League? Nope, sorry. It doesn’t quite have relevant typing/resistances and its bulk isn’t particularly stand-out.

So, Ultra League then? No, it’s not great, and you probably shouldn’t run it. Keep it back for Great League special cups only.

In summary, Slowbro and its Galarian cousin just got a lot better in Great League special cups, but neither is quite ready to dip its various appendages into the waters of open Great, Ultra or Master League.

Slowking

Slowking

Right, next evolution: Slowking Confusion (Fast), Psychic (Charged) and Surf (Charged).

If this looks exactly the same as Slowbro, that’s because it is.

Stats-wise, move-wise and type-wise it’s all the same. We’d make a joke about evolution not quite catching up with Slow-family, but we still have one more actually unique Pokémon to look at...

So yes – see Slowbro above. Slowking was already decent in special cups and is now noticeably better. Sadly, however, it doesn’t quite work in open Great League, Ultra League or Master League.

Galarian Slowking

Galarian Slowking

The undisputed worst Galarian Slow-family Pokémon in Go Battle League is still pretty awful.

The issue is the lack of Poison Jab – Hex and Confusion just don’t stack up against it. They’re not bad moves by any stretch – we love Hex as a fast-charging move and Confusion is recommended for the Kantonians. However, if you’re trying to compete in the Poison arena, you need a good Poison-type move. No, not Acid. Acid is bad. Don’t use Acid.

The long and short of it is that Galarian Slowbro is simply better. The G’king is so bad, in fact, that we don’t want to give you a best move set in case you try to use it. Before the Community Day, it was ranked 724th out of 833 Pokémon in the Great League, according to PVPoke, and this update does nothing to address its biggest flaws.

Some kids are their parent’s favourite, and in this case, Galarian Slowbro got all of Niantic’s love. Sorry ‘king; get Poison Jab, then we’ll talk...

What do shiny Slowpoke and Slowbro and Slowking look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event’s highlighted Pokémon, along with the fact that Community Days often release a new shiny into the wild.

In this case, Slowpoke Community Day marks the debut of Shiny Galarian Slowpoke, which in turn means the debut of its two evolutions – shiny Galarian Slowbro and shiny Galarian Slowking!

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a raid or research task. From there, it’s easy to see if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon’s name.

While this Community Day isn’t shiny Kantonian Slowpoke’s debut in Pokémon Go – that was November 2020 as part of the Pokémon Home event – it’s the best chance to get hold of one to date, so you’ll want to make sure you catch a few good shiny Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpokes to evolve!

You can see the two shiny families below:

Thanks to Reddit user bigbaldheadNR for the preview!

As you can see, Slowpoke is much of a muchness, but Slowbro goes for a much deeper purple with a golden shell. This colour scheme is conserved in its Mega Evolution, of course! Slowking, meanwhile, goes for a skin tone halfway between the two, and opts for blue and white frills on its very regal collar.

But it’s the Galarian shinies that we’re showing up for:

Thanks to Reddit user Jacobcornwell_ for the preview!

As you can see, shiny Galarian Slowpoke goes for a yellow body with a darker forehead. It almost looks like a Slowpoke in Psyduck cosplay, which is pretty cool. shiny Galarian Slowbro, meanwhile, follows in the footsteps of its Kantonian cousin, opting for a golden Shellder and a purple and orange body. That’s a decent shiny and we like it.

Much like in Go Battle League, shiny Galarian Slowking is underwhelming. It’s a much subtler shiny – more saturation in the body, dark blue instead of black frills and a red instead of green gem in its shell crown. Can’t win ‘em all!

If you want to evolve shiny Slowpoke, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve it into a shiny Slowbro and Slowking and gain the exclusive move Surf. The same is true for the Galarian counterparts, of course. This way you’ll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Pokémon, along with enough Candy to evolve at least one of them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, it’s a good idea to check your shiny’s stats, because it might have perfect IVs – making it even better for battle!

Other Slowpoke Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Slowpoke Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same – like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Slowpoke Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Triple catch XP

3-hour Incense duration

3-hour Lure duration

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever ‘double excellent chance’ works out to be!

from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever ‘double excellent chance’ works out to be! Photobombs – Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Slowpoke (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

– Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Slowpoke (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research – Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be ‘Catch 3 Slowpoke’ for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Slowpoke encounter.

– Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be ‘Catch 3 Slowpoke’ for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Slowpoke encounter. Special Research – For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Slowpoke Special Research story, Slow and Slower.

– For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Slowpoke Special Research story, Slow and Slower. Special evolution method – During event hours, Galarian Slowpoke will evolve into either Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking using the same Adventure mechanic (instead of the usual which asks you to do one of two different things)

– During event hours, Galarian Slowpoke will evolve into either Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking using the same Adventure mechanic (instead of the usual which asks you to do one of two different things) Stickers – Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

– Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time).

can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time). Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time).

made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time). Exclusive move – Evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Slowbro/Slowking/Galarian Slowbro/Galarian Slowking that knows the Charged attack Surf (until 10pm local time).

– Evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Slowbro/Slowking/Galarian Slowbro/Galarian Slowking that knows the Charged attack Surf (until 10pm local time). Slowpoke raids – After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Slowpoke will cause Slowpoke to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Slowpoke that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

We hope you enjoy Slowpoke’s Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!