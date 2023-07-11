Sister Sonic was a Mega-CD RPG with a "flirtatious and sexy" female hedgehog

Sega and Nihon Falcom were at one point working on a Sonic RPG for the Mega-CD console, featuring a "flirtatious and sexy" female hedgehog.

The project was known as Sister Sonic, though the character wouldn't have actually been Sonic's sister but a long lost relative and "more mature girl" with "sexy charm". No footage of the game exists.

Though the game was previously rumoured, YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming has unveiled the truth behind its development.

Sister Sonic was actually planned to be a full remake of the PC-88 action-RPG Popful Mail by developer Nihon Falcom for Japan. Rather than just port the original game, the lead character would have been swapped for a female hedgehog to appeal to Sega fans.

Sister Sonic would have been the first female Sonic character but remained a bounty hunter, just like Popful Mail. The game would have had more action than the original, as well as new animations and sound only possible on the Mega-CD.

DidYouKnowGaming has cleared up some gossip around the game's production and explained why the game was cancelled. Fans of the original Popful Mail were disappointed the game was being remade with Sonic characters and began a mail-in campaign asking Sega to instead simply remake the original game.

Sega did that, with Popful Mail released for the Mega-CD in Japan in 1994 and in the US a year later, and it was well received.

Sister Sonic isn't the only Sonic RPG that was in development. The video also details the story for the Sonic Chronicles sequel that was never developed.

Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood was developed by Bioware for the Nintendo DS and released in 2008.

However, its story ended on a cliffhanger and a proposed sequel was never completed.

DidYouKnowGaming spoke with lead designer Miles Holmes, who revealed the story would have followed directly from the first game. Sonic and co would have returned from an alternate realm back to Earth to discover it overrun by Eggman.

This dystopian vision was inspired by films like Back to the Future 2 and The Terminator and would have featured landmarks taken over by Eggman, such as the Eiffel Tower.

However, the main reason this sequel was never developed was due to a legal battle between Bioware, Sega, author of the Sonic comics Ken Penders, and its publisher, owing to similarities between characters in the game and the comics.

As for the future of Sonic, Sonic Superstars is set for release later this year and is a four-player co-op return to sidescrolling platforming.