If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sinister fishing game Dredge receives March release date

Reel it in next month.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Dredge artwork

Dredge, the sinister fishing game from Black Salt Games and publisher Team 17, now has a release date.

Players can look forward to dredging up some mystery on 30th March across PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

A new release date trailer, below, shows the game's sombre tone and hints at the sort of alien-like creatures players can expect to fish.

Watch on YouTube
Dredge's reveal trailer.

Players will explore a collection of remote islands, collecting fish and valuable objects alike for their peculiar denizens. Reinforcing your vessel and developing both skills and knowledge will allow for further exploration into the depths.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Dredge will feature a unique art style and a certain weird, macabre vibe that sets it apart from other indie games.

Dredge is the debut game from Black Salt Games - the team cite Majora's Mask, Hollow Knight, Transistor and Shadow of the Colossus among their favourite games.

Does Dredge float your boat?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch