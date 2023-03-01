Silent Hill 2 film leak suggests plot changes, new character and cast update

Story details for the upcoming Silent Hill 2 film have leaked online, suggesting this adaptation will pivot from its original source material.

Officially announced back in October, Return to Silent Hill will tell the story of "a young guy coming back to Silent Hill, where he has known a great love and what he's going to find is a pure nightmare", according to film director Christophe Gans.

All in all, that sounds very Silent Hill 2. But according to German film site FilmPortal (via reddit), there will also be a few changes made to the game's main plot.

Please note, there will be spoilers for Silent Hill 2 below.

Watch on YouTube Return to Silent Hill teaser trailer.

In Silent Hill 2, protagonist James Sunderland comes to Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his deceased wife Mary Shepherd-Sunderland. What then unravels is a psychological journey full of grief, guilt, and punishment.

In the film's synopsis, however, FilmPortal stated James will return to Silent Hill looking for "his lost love Mary Crane". This suggests these characters will have a slightly different relationship in the upcoming adaptation, and may never have been married.

The site also references a new character named Jacob Crane.

Jacob does not appear in the game. In the movie, however, it sounds like he is an antagonist. It's stated that the more James searches for Mary, the more James "begins to wonder if this is still the reality - or if he has fallen into the dark underworld of Jacob Crane". Perhaps Jacob could have a similar role to Dark Alessa in the first Silent Hill film?

Here is the full translation of Return to Silent Hill's synopsis:

"Driven by the shadows of his past, James Sunderland returns to Silent Hill to find his lost love Mary Crane. But the dark, oppressive small town is no longer the place from his memories. He meets figures who seem all too familiar to him and who try to dissuade him from his search for Mary. The longer he searches for Mary, the more he begins to wonder if this is still the reality - or if he has fallen into the dark underworld of Jacob Crane."

In addition to this paragraph, the site also stated that actor Jeremy Irvine is set to star in Return to Silent Hill, presumably as James Sunderland.

Irvine's past credits include War Horse, Treadstone and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Eurogamer has asked Konami for further comment on Irvine's casting and the above plot details.