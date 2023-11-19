Save up to £200 off a 55-inch LG C3 OLED 4K TV at John Lewis in this early Black Friday deal

We're not far from Black Friday but you needn't wait to get your hands on some great 4K TV deals especially if you're on the look out for a new OLED TV.

LG's OLED TVs are a popular pick for those looking to make the jump from LCD panels, and John Lewis has got a great offer with the latest 2023 55-inch model. While it's already been discounted from £1,399.99 to £1,299.99, My John Lewis members can make a further saving of £100 by using promo code 'LGTV100' at checkout. That brings the price down to £1,199.99, a huge saving of £200.

While this additional £100 savings requires you to be a My John Lewis member, the good news is that it's free to join so you might as well sign up and then use the promo code in order to take advantage of this great saving.

The brighter and superior picture quality and deeper blacks makes LG TVs transformative over their LCD counterparts, although that also makes the pricier option so a discount like this is incredible value. The ultra slim design with absolute minimal bezel also means you're getting the largest picture without taking up more space.

You can also take advantage of other features for gaming and entertainment, from HDR 10 support, Dolby Atmos and Vision, VRR, G-Sync and Free Sync compatibility. It's also able to support 120 FPS for games that support higher frame rates, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Lies of P.

If you're also seeking deals on gaming consoles and other hardware, then be sure to follow our guide to the best early Black Friday deals as we'll be keeping it up to date with all of the best and latest gaming and tech deals currently going.