Save on PC storage with this Crucial P5 Plus discount at CCL

If you're looking for a storage upgrade to give you lots of space and fast load times for your PC or PS5, Crucial are a manufacturer you should look out for as they make some of the best computer storage products around.

With PCIe gen 4 slots being common on PC motherboards now, and also featuring in the PS5, it's really easy to take advantage of the tech and upgrade from your old hard drive or SATA SSD and upgrade to something like the Crucial P5 plus, which is down to £93 at retailer CCL Computers right now.

The P5 Plus M.2 NVMe SSD is a great piece of kit to upgrade to, as it just slots into the motherboard of your computer or PS5. The P5 Plus has a read/write performance of up to 6600/5000MB/s, meaning it will store and load your games, apps, or your operating system incredibly fast. The P5 Plus can be used in a PS5, but it doesn't come with a heatsink so we recommend attaching your own as it will live in a confined space, have a read of Digital Foundry's best PS5 heatsink guide to help.

If you're going to be putting this slim and fast SSD into your PC, then you can get some free games to help fill up that 1TB of new storage and put it through its paces thanks to the Crucial x GamesPlanet event. With the purchase of the Crucial P5 plus, or other qualifying Crucial products from CCL, you'll get a £30 voucher to use at the online PC games retailer.

GamesPlanet has a huge library of PC games available that you can get for less thanks to the £30 voucher and other discounts. You can get new releases like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for just £20 when you use the voucher, or get Elden Ring for £13 with the voucher on top of a 15 percent discount.

A great opportunity to get some new games for less while also getting more space to store them and load them faster. If you're looking for even more storage upgrades, have a read of the Digital Foundry best SSD for gaming guide for recommendations on PCIe SSDs as well as SATA and portable ones.