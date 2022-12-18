If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sable is today's Epic Games Store giveaway

Periodic Sable.
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Sable is today's festive freebie at Epic Games Store.

The open-world exploration game - which sees you "embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding" - is the latest game to be given away for free at Epic Games Store. You can check it out below:

Sable - Gamescom 2020 Narrated Gameplay.

"I've finished and watched the credits and I still know I've seen only a small fraction of what this world has to offer," Donlan wrote in his Recommended Sable review.

"Its emptiness somehow contains multitudes. That bike of mine - I can swap out parts and change its colours. Those trousers I found a while back, I can go for the full set. There are spaceships whose lonely AIs tell a story you can stitch together if you can reach them all. There are people to meet and artefacts to ponder."

In 2020, EGS gave away 12 games in the lead-up to Christmas. This increased to 15 freebies in 2021, and it looks as though 2022 will follow the tradition.

Sable is Epic's fourth holiday giveaway in its 15 Days of Free Days promotion thus far; we've also had the chance to bag Bloons TD 6, Horizon Chase Turbo, and Costume Quest 2.

Sadly, there's no way to go back and grab these freebies once their 24-hour period has expired, so check back every day if you'd like to refresh your EGS library over the holidays.


About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

