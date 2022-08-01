Ride in style with Gran Turismo x Dior collaboration

Ride in style with Gran Turismo x Dior collaborationEau de Corvette, anyone?
Gran Turismo 7 will be dropping new in-game items in collaboration with French luxury fashion house Dior.
The collaboration was announced on 30th July at the World Series Showdown, a global online tournament for the Gran Turismo series.
The items were specially designed by Kim Jones, British fashion designer and Artistic Director of men's collections at Dior, for inclusion in the game. This marks the first time Dior has ventured into a "virtual space".
The racing gear collection will consist of a racing suit, a helmet, a pair of gloves, and a pair of Diorizon boots redesigned to be "more sporty and more related to what car footwear should be". The clothing has a yellow and grey colour scheme and the diamond-shaped detailing was inspired by the "glamourous" perfume ads Dior used from the 60s to the 80s.
A new car model will also be added to the game. Players will be able to race in a cream-coloured De Tomaso Mangusta, an Italian sports car from the 60s.
Apparently, Dior considers Gran Turismo 7 "so elevated in terms of option and luxury that it was a perfect marriage". The collection will be available from 25th August. Fashion your seatbelts.
