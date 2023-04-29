Respawn CEO "would love to see" Titanfall 3 happen

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella has revealed that he would "love to see" a third Titanfall game, albeit at "the right moment in time".

In an interview Barron's and spotted by PC Gamer, Zampella acknowledged that whilst the studio didn't have "exact dedicated plans" and was not "working on anything currently" connected to a new Titanfall game, "it's such a beloved franchise for the gams and also for [Respawn developers]".

Watch on YouTube Let's Play Titanfall 2 - Late to the Party

"I hate to say yes, then people latch onto that, and then skewer you when it doesn't come," Zampella said. "But I would love to see it happen is the real answer.

"It has to be the right thing. It's such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn’t make sense."

Zampella further reflected on the difficulty of appeasing both long-time Titanfall fans and those who've only experienced the world through spin-off battle royale Apex Legends, which is set in the same universe.

"There’s how do you do something that doesn't confuse people that are Apex fans, but not necessarily Titanfall fans yet?" Zampella added. "It's a hard question to answer."

A group of former Respawn Entertainment developers recently teamed up to form new "remote first" studio Wildlight Entertainment.

Wildlight has been founded by Dusty Welch and Jason McCord (who'll act as CEO and design director respectively), with Chad Grenier serving as studio head and game director. Grenier was previously game director on Respawn's hugely popular battle royale shooter Apex Legends before leaving the studio after more than a decade at the end of last year.

Grenier is joined by another high-profile former Respawn team member, Mohammad Alavi, whose design credits include Infinity Ward's original Modern Warfare series and Titanfall.