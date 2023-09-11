PS5 custom plate company releases own version of Spider-Man design

Custom console skin company Dbrand has announced a set of limited edition PS5 plates which take some heavy inspiration from Sony's own official Spider-Man designs.

Sony announced a limited edition bundle for the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which includes a custom PS5 cover. The cover features black tendrils on a red background to represent the battle between Venom and Spider-Man, complete with a white spidey logo in the corner.

Dbrand's version is aptly called Arachnoplates and is a close copy of Sony's design, albeit with more intricate webbing in the design and no spiders in sight.

If it wasn't clear enough that this is meant to be a riff on Sony's version, Dbrand has put the following into the item description for the plates: "The [POPULAR VIDEO GAME CONSOLE] maker [MEGACORP] failed to produce enough stock of their [LICENSED VIDEO GAME] side panels." It ends with "thanks for dropping the ball, you [SERIES OF EXPLETIVES]."

Obviously, PS5, Sony and Spider-Man can all be substituted into those first blanks. I'll leave it to your own imagination to fill in that last one, however.

The first part of the description refers to the fact that the official plates sold out shortly after pre-orders went live, and scalpers were putting up listings for resold plates at some extortionate prices. "We fixed it," the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter, referring back to its previous post made after pre-orders sold out earlier this year.

We fixed it.https://t.co/O0xEWsI3nc pic.twitter.com/lQgFFP51FN — dbrand (@dbrand) September 8, 2023

Other posts by Dbrand include the captions "with great profit comes zero responsibility" and "we'd like to thank [LITIGIOUS MEGACORP] for once again dropping the ball". Whilst Sony isn't actually named in any of this, it's hard to imagine this has gone unnoticed.

This isn't the first time Dbrand has had public words to say about Sony. In 2021, the company released its own PS5 replacement plates, naming Sony and claiming it had "fixed" Sony's "monumental achievement in bad design". At the time, Dbrand told Sony "go ahead, sue us" in a very public statement at the top of its website. Later that year, Dbrand pulled the plates from sale after receiving a cease and desist letter from Sony which threatened legal action.

If you fancy pre-ordering Dbrand's Arachnoplates if/before they are removed from sale, the cover plate costs 65 Canadian dollars, which converts to just over £38. For an extra 15 CAD (just under £9) you can get a skin to cover the middle of the PS5 cover, while red lightstrips will add another 12 CAD (£7) to the price. By comparison, the official Spider-Man covers sold for £54.99 on the PlayStation Store.