Scalpers are now trying their luck with Sony's Spider-Man 2-themed PS5 hardware

Miles ahead.

Spider-Man 2 hardware
Image credit: Sony
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Scalpers lucky enough to have snapped up a limited edition Spider-Man 2-themed PlayStation 5 cover plate are trying their luck at doubling or even tripling their money by auctioning off their pre-orders.

Last week, Sony and Insomniac Games revealed new hardware to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This included the Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle, a custom PS5 console cover design, a matching DualSense wireless controller, and Spidey-themed cover plates.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Limited Edition PS5 Bundle & DualSense Wireless Controller.

While the limited edition console itself still has limited availability, pre-orders for the custom controller and the two PS5 cover plates – one for the digital edition, one for the standard one – have already sold out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, the plates – which originally retailed for £55 – are now available to buy for two and sometimes even three times their original price, and in excess of £200 in some extreme cases.

For more on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, check out Victoria's recent summary of the latest story trailer (although, beware spoilers for the previous Spider-Man game).

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on PlayStation 5 on 20th October.

Comments
